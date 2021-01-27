India U-16 team beat UAE 1-0 in football friendly

NEW DELHI: Youngster Sohail struck the target in the 79th minute from Taison Singh's cross to help India U-16 football team register a 1-0 win over their UAE counterparts in a recent friendly match.



Sohail, who came off the bench and scored the decisive goal, on Sunday dedicated his goal to his "teammates". Incidentally, it was his first international goal wearing the India jersey.

"I'm very happy to have scored my first international goal. I would like to dedicate this goal to my teammates. It was a result of pure team effort and nothing else," Sohail said as per the-aiff.com. IANS



