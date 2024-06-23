India U-23 player Mark Zothanpuia joins East Bengal FC on three-year deal

Kolkata: East Bengal FC has signed promising India U-23 player Mark Zothanpuia on a three-year contract that will run until the end of the 2026-27 season.

“It’s a dream for any young Indian player to play for a big club like East Bengal. Kolkata is the Mecca of Indian football and I can’t wait to experience the amazing support from the East Bengal fans. I am grateful to Coach Carles and the East Bengal management for showing faith in me,” said Zothanpuia.

Born in Mizoram, Zothanpuia was part of FC Pune City’s youth team and Hyderabad FC’s reserve team before being promoted to Hyderabad FC’s first team in the 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old rose to prominence in the previous season, starting regularly for Hyderabad FC and emerging as one of their key players. Zothanpuia was part of HFC’s 2021-22 ISL winning Squad. IANS

