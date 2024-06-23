Mizoram government to implement three new criminal laws from July 1

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has taken a series of initiatives, including training of police personnel, church leaders, students and NGO functionaries, to implement the three new major criminal laws from July 1, officials said on Saturday.

A senior Mizoram Home Department official said that the state government has taken various steps to ensure the smooth implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

The Union Home Ministry has earlier announced that the colonial-era Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act would be repealed and replaced by the BNS, the BNSS and the BSA on July 1.

The official said that over 1490 police personnel from various districts of Mizoram were trained about the new criminal laws.

Besides providing training to 93 percent of the Police staff and supervisory officers, training had also been conducted for 1965 people comprising church leaders, students and functionaries of various NGOs.

The state government also constituted five new committees under the police headquarters level to deal with legal issues, technology upgrade, training, digital investigation and financial implications.

"These committees studied the various needs and requirements and made suggestions and recommendations based on these studies to ensure successful implementation of the new laws," the official said.

The training programmes were conducted with the cooperation of the Bureau Police Research and Development (BPR&D), Mizoram Law College, and the Forensic Science Laboratory.

An official statement said that forensic investigation training is also being conducted and is expected to be completed by June 28.

Training for Judicial Officers and Public Prosecutors is to be jointly conducted by the Government of Mizoram and the Gauhati High Court from June 24 to 29, in which the training will be imparted by the Judicial Academy, Assam.

Training had also been conducted for Jail Superintendents and Jailors and Assistant Jailors on June 13-14.

Officials said that those who have completed training are themselves expected to spread awareness and sensitization among the general public as well as police personnel, and awareness videos on the quintessence of these new laws have also been prepared both in English and Mizo languages. An instruction manual for videography and photographs while recording a statement and conducting an investigation on FIR, Zero FIR and e-FIR has been prepared.

Mizoram Police has bought four forensic vans, which have been stationed at Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai and Kolasib districts.

Mizoram government has approved the implementation of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Law and Judicial Department issued the notification on Friday. (IANS)

