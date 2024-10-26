India U17 men's team edge Turkmenistan 1-0 in Group D of AFC Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers

Chonburi: The India U17 men's team won its second game on the trot in Group D of the AFC Under-17 Asian Cup 2025 Qualifiers, beating Turkmenistan 1-0 at the Chonburi Stadium here on Friday. The lone goal, scored by Rishi Singh, came at the edge of half-time. India now have six points from two matches and will play hosts Thailand in their concluding group tie on Sunday.

India will face Thailand in their third and final group match at 18:30 IST on Sunday. IANS

