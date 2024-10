GUWAHATI: Bijoy Kumar Barman of AG Assam won the IA& AD East Zone Badminton Tournament title in the Veterans 55+ Category. The competition was held at Bhubaneswar on Thursday. In the final he defeated Pritam Saha of AG Bengal 21-10, 21-0.

