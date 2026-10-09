India U17 Women Secure 2-0 Win Over Syria, Edge Closer to Asian Cup Qualification

Selayang: The India U17 women’s team took another significant step in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Syria in their second Group E match at the MP Selayang Stadium on Thursday.

Anushka Kumari, who had scored five goals in India’s record-breaking 14-0 victory over Iraq in their opening match, found the net on either side of half-time to take her qualifiers tally to seven goals. IANS

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