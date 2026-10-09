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India U17 Women Secure 2-0 Win Over Syria, Edge Closer to Asian Cup Qualification

India U17 women beat Syria 2-0 in AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers as Anushka Kumari scores twice to take her tally to seven goals.
India U17 women’s team
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Selayang: The India U17 women’s team took another significant step in their AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers campaign with a dominant 2-0 victory over Syria in their second Group E match at the MP Selayang Stadium on Thursday.

Anushka Kumari, who had scored five goals in India’s record-breaking 14-0 victory over Iraq in their opening match, found the net on either side of half-time to take her qualifiers tally to seven goals. IANS

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India U17 women’s team
AFC U17 Women’s Asian Cup China 2027 Qualifiers,
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