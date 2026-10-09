Nikola Bartunkova storms into first WTA 1000 semifinal with rout of Karolina Muchova

Beijing, Oct 8: Nikola Bartunkova produced one of the most commanding performances of her breakthrough 2026 season, dismantling seventh seed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-0 in just 67 minutes to reach the China Open semi-finals on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Czech, seeded 26th, dictated the contest from the outset and never allowed her more experienced compatriot to settle into a rhythm. Bartunkova repeatedly attacked early in rallies, mixed powerful groundstrokes with delicate touch and used the drop shot effectively to keep Muchova moving.

The victory takes Bartunkova into her first WTA 1000 semi-final and the third tour-level last-four appearance of her career. She had previously reached the semi-finals in Guadalajara in 2025 and Monterrey earlier this year.

Bartunkova’s start was particularly emphatic. She broke Muchova twice in the opening four games, with deep returns and aggressive first-strike tennis putting the seventh seed under immediate pressure.

At 5-0, Bartunkova appeared on course for a routine opening set, but Muchova briefly threatened to extend the contest. The former Wimbledon finalist responded with more attacking tennis, recovered three games and saved five set points before finally surrendering the set.

Any hopes of a comeback disappeared almost immediately in the second set.

Bartunkova broke in the opening game and continued to dictate play, refusing to get involved in prolonged exchanges. Her variety proved particularly effective, with a combination of drop shots, volleys and well-disguised changes of pace repeatedly catching Muchova out of position.

Muchova, who had enjoyed one of the strongest seasons of her career with titles in Doha and Bad Homburg and a second Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbledon, could not match the younger player’s intensity.

Bartunkova finished with 19 winners, seven more than Muchova, while the latter’s unforced errors climbed to 37 as the match wore on.

The result also marked Bartunkova’s third career victory over a Top 10 player. She had previously defeated Belinda Bencic at the Australian Open before stunning Aryna Sabalenka in the third round in Beijing.

Her remarkable rise has been reflected in the rankings. Having ended 2025 at No. 130, Bartunkova arrived in Beijing ranked No. 34 and is assured of breaking into the Top 30 after the tournament.

She will now face fourth seed Mirra Andreeva who beat 19th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-6 7-6. IANS

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