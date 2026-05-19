India U18 Men Beat Australia 6-3 to Level Hockey Series in Bhopal

Bhopal: The Indian U18 men’s team beat Australia 6-3 to level their series, while the India U18 women’s team lost 2-1 against the visitors at the Udhav Das Mehta (Bhai Ji) Central SAI Centre in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday.

The big win for the U18 men means their four-match series is now level at 1-1. India started the match well and took control in the first half. Akash Deep (10’) opened the scoring in the first quarter, and Shahrukh Ali (14’) added a second goal soon after. In the second quarter, Ketan Kushwaha (25’) and Romit Pal (26’) scored quick goals to give India a strong lead.

Kushwaha (40’) scored his second goal of the match in the third quarter, and Ansh Bahutra (45’) added the sixth goal for India. Australia scored through Owen Taylor (23’), Oscar Freeman (29’), and Jack Weller (32’), but the Indian defence stood firm in the final quarter to protect the lead and secure the win. IANS

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