India U19 Captain Lakshya Reflects on Asia Cup Triumph: 'A Very Good Experience'

New Delhi: After returning to Delhi, India U19 captain Lakshya Raichandani called the team's Asia Cup title triumph a "very good experience" and praised Mohit Ulva's match-winning knock in their thrilling one-wicket final victory over Pakistan.

"It was a very good experience. Superb knock from Mohit Ulva and looking forward to whatever opportunity comes in my way," Lakshya told IANS after arriving in Delhi.

India batter Kushagra Ojha said the team had remained confident despite suffering a narrow defeat in the tournament’s second match, with the coaching staff urging the players not to feel under pressure.

"We are very happy. Basically, this was the plan we had gone with. Even when we lost that second match by a narrow margin, our coaches told us not to take too much pressure. All the citizens of the country are very happy," Ojha said. IANS

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