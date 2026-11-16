ICC Confirms Hosts and Dates for LA28 Olympic Cricket Qualifiers

New Delhi: The final qualification berths for cricket's return to the Olympic programme at the Los Angeles 2028 Games will be decided through separate eight-team tournaments in the USA and Bangladesh, with the men's qualifier scheduled from February 5 to 13, 2028, and the women's event from February 26 to March 5.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board confirmed the hosts and dates for the two events following its meetings in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday. Both qualifiers will feature eight teams divided into two groups of four, with 13 matches in each tournament. The group winners will advance to the final, with the winner securing the final qualification spot for LA28.

The decisions form part of a broader set of approvals covering event schedules, competition formats and qualification pathways, with the ICC saying the changes are aimed at expanding opportunities for Full and Associate Members and strengthening the competitive structure of international cricket.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the events calendar and qualification pathways were central to the global development of the game. IANS

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