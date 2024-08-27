India U20 men’s football team suffer shootout defeat against Bangladesh

Kathmandu: The India U20 men’s football team lost to Bangladesh 3-4 on penalties after being held 1-1 in regulation time in the semifinal of the SAFF U20 Championship at the ANFA Complex in Lalitpur, Nepal, on Monday. Bangladesh, who led 1-0 at the breather, will meet hosts Nepal in the final on Wednesday.

Two crucial penalty saves by Bangladesh’s substitute goalkeeper Mohammed Asif led to the defending champions India’s ouster from the tournament.

In the tiebreaker, India made a faulty start as Gangte’s shot was saved by Asif to leave Bangladesh with an advantage. After Pramveer, Goyary and Manjot Singh Dhami scored from the net from the next three attempts, the Bangladesh custodian once again came to his team’s rescue by blocking Akash Tirkey’s last shot. Mohammed Pias Ahmed Nova, Moinul Islam Moin, Shakil Ahad Topu, and Ashraful Haque Asif made no mistake in their first four attempts to take Bangladesh to the final. IANS

