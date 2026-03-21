India U20 Women's Team Arrives in Thailand for AFC Asian Cup Preparation

Bangkok: The India U20 women’s team of 24 players arrived in Thailand on Friday for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to acclimatise to the local conditions before their first Group C match next month.

India women who qualified for the Asian Cup after 20 years, will have 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions in Bangkok before their first Group C match against Japan on April 2. India will then take on Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8. IANS

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