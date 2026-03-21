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India U20 Women's Team Arrives in Thailand for AFC Asian Cup Preparation

The India U20 women’s team of 24 players arrived in Thailand on Friday for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to acclimatise to the local conditions before their first Group C match next month.
India U20 Women's Team
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Bangkok: The India U20 women’s team of 24 players arrived in Thailand on Friday for the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup to acclimatise to the local conditions before their first Group C match next month.

India women who qualified for the Asian Cup after 20 years, will have 13 days to acclimatise to the local conditions in Bangkok before their first Group C match against Japan on April 2. India will then take on Australia on April 5 and Chinese Taipei on April 8. IANS

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AFC Asian Cup
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