India Unveils New T20 World Cup Jersey by Adidas

RAIPUR: India’s jersey provider Adidas on Wednesday launched a new kit for the T20 format ahead of the World Cup 2026, to be played in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

The new jersey was launched during the second One-Day International between India and South Africa in Raipur. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Varma were called during the mid-innings of the second ODI to unveil the new jersey with BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia in presence. Agencies

Also Read: He’s close; we haven’t ruled him out: Smith hints at Cummins’ return for Gabba Test