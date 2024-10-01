INDIA vs BANGLADESH 2nd Test: India smash several Test batting records in Kanpur

Kanpur: The second Test between India and Bangladesh, disrupted by rain for the first three days, saw a dramatic revival on Day 4 as India's top-order batters unleashed a relentless counterattack. India’s batting performance not only dominated the day but also smashed multiple records, turning the Test into a historic spectacle.

Fastest team hundred in men’s Test history

India’s charge began with an explosive start from Yashasvi Jaiswal and captain Rohit Sharma and the team hundred was achieved in just 10.1 overs, the record books were already being rewritten. This marked the fastest team century in men’s Test history.

Fastest team 200, 150, and 250

India’s remarkable blitz continued as they stormed to 200 runs in just 24.2 overs, shattering the previous men’s Test record held by Australia, who reached the 200-run mark in 28.1 overs against Pakistan in 2017 at Sydney. Along the way, India also smashed the records for the fastest team 150 (21.1 overs) and fastest 250 (34 overs).

A scintillating opening stand

India’s innings kicked off with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal tearing into the Bangladesh bowling attack. The pair raced to a 50-run partnership in just 3 overs, beating the previous record of 4.2 overs held by England earlier in 2023 against the West Indies in Nottingham.

Five Indian batters strike above 100

India’s aggressive batting didn’t stop at just the openers. Five Indian batters—Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul—all struck at over 100 strike rate during the innings. This matched England’s record from their famous Rawalpindi Test against Pakistan in 2022, marking a new chapter in India’s attacking mindset in Tests.

Fifth shortest declared first innings

India’s innings lasted only 34.4 overs before they declared, making it the fifth shortest declared first innings in men’s Test cricket. Despite this, their total of 285 for 9 remains the lowest-ever first-innings declaration total for India.

