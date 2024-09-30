Mehidy Hasan Miraz earns recall to Bangladesh’s T20I squad for India series

New Delhi: Off-spin all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has earned a recall to the Bangladesh men’s T20I for the upcoming series against India, starting on October 6 in Gwalior. Apart from him, left-handed opening batter Parvez Hossain Emon and left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan have also been called up to the squad, while Soumya Sarkar has been left out. Mehidy has been a consistent performer in Tests and ODIs for Bangladesh in over a year, which has propelled his return to T20Is 14 months since his last appearance in the shortest format.

The three T20Is between Bangladesh and India will be played at Gwalior, New Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12 respectively. The T20I series opener will be the first time Gwalior’s Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium hosts an international game. IANS

