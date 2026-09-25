Sunrise AC earn full points in GSA A Division Football League

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Sunrise Athletic Club collected full points in the GSA A Division Football League defeating Dynamo Club by 2-0 at the GTC Academy Ground, Fulung on Thursday. After the barren first half Abujam Sanathoi Singh put Sunrise ahead in the 54th minute while Ningobam Henry increased the margin six minutes later.

Amit Thakuria of Sunrise Athletic Club adjudged the player of the math award which was handed over to him by Thangbo Singto, Head of Football Operations, East Bengal Club.

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