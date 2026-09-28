India, West Indies Teams to Land in Guwahati Today Ahead of 2nd ODI

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: India and West Indies cricket teams will arrive in Guwahati on Monday to take part in the second match of the ODI series. The match will be held at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara on September 30.

As per the schedule, both India and the West Indies will board a chartered flight from Thiruvananthapuram and are expected to land in Guwahati around 5:15 PM in the afternoon. The teams will stay at a star category hotel in Jalukbari.

It will be the fifth visit for the West Indies to Guwahati. Earlier, the side toured the city in 1983, 1987, 1994, and 2018. On the other hand, it will be the third occasion that the ACA Stadium, Barsapara hosts an ODI match. Previously, the West Indies and Sri Lanka played one ODI each at the venue, with India as their opponent on both occasions.

Although both teams arrive in Guwahati tomorrow, there will be no net sessions for either side on Monday. Both the West Indies and India will visit the ACA Stadium on Tuesday for their net practice. The West Indies will use the ground first, while the Indian team will arrive in the afternoon for their session.

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