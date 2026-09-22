India Women face Sri Lanka in rematch of Hangzhou gold-medal clash

Nisshin: Defending champions India will face Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Tuesday, setting up a repeat of the gold-medal clash from Hangzhou 2023.

The final will be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin, with the match scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM IST. India will look to retain the title after a dominant run through the knockout stages, while Sri Lanka will attempt to avenge their defeat in the previous Asian Games final.

India reached the summit clash after brushing aside hosts Japan by eight wickets in the quarter-finals, then produced another emphatic performance against Bangladesh in the last four, winning by 114 runs.

Sri Lanka have followed a similarly convincing route to the final. They defeated Malaysia by 86 runs in the quarter-finals before overcoming Pakistan by eight wickets in the semi-finals.

The result has set up rematch of women's cricket medal fixtures to those at Hangzhou, with India and Sri Lanka contesting the gold medal and Pakistan and Bangladesh meeting in the bronze-medal match. IANS

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