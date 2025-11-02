India win two silver medals at Asian Schools Chess C’ships in Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar: A team comprising young Indian chess prodigies proved its mettle on the international stage once again, clinching the silver medal for the country in the Under-7 Rapid Team Category at the prestigious Asian Schools Chess Championship 2025 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. The Indian Under-7 team, led by Laksh Satyen Jain of Mumbai, and including ACM Kavish Bhattad and Sivansh Naga Aditya Kasukurthy of Pune, delivered a commendable performance and finished with a combined tally of 12 points, ending just behind the Mongolian team, which secured the gold with 16.5 points. The event, which started on October 24 and ended on Friday. Despite the fierce competition and challenging conditions, the young Indian trio displayed remarkable composure, tactical brilliance, and fighting spirit throughout the event, continuing India’s proud legacy of producing world-class chess champions at a young age. India has had tremendous success in age-group competitions at the Asian and global levels for the last four decades. IANS

Also Read: Paris Masters: Felix Auger-Aliassime to face Jannik Sinner in final