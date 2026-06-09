India Women Dominate West Indies by 26 Runs in T20 World Cup Warm-Up Clash in London

LONDON: India's Women's Cricket team showcased strong form ahead of the T20 World Cup, defeating West Indies by 26 runs in their first warm-up match, powered by Bharti Fulmali's unbeaten fifty and exceptional bowling from Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav.

Bharti Fulmali's unbeaten 56 was crucial in setting India's total of 179 for eight.

Indian bowlers Shreyanka Patil (4 wickets) and Radha Yadav (3 wickets) were instrumental in restricting West Indies to 153 for eight.

Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma provided a strong start for India, scoring 39 and 29 respectively.

West Indies' Deandra Dottin scored 49, but their batting line-up collapsed against the Indian attack. Agencies

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