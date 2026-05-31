India Women Fall 2-3 to Australia in Final Test as Hockey Series Ends in 2-2 Draw

Perth: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team concluded their four-match friendly series against Australia with a close 2-3 defeat in the fourth and last game in Perth on Saturday, which meant that the series ended in a 2-2 draw.

India came out strongly in the contest, taking a 1-0 lead in just the second minute when Navneet Kaur converted a penalty corner to put early pressure on Australia. In the second quarter, Deepika Soreng (23') doubled India’s lead with a neat conversion. It remained 2-0 at half-time.

Australia fought back in the third quarter, pulling level through Abby Wilson (42') and Olivia Downes (44') in quick succession. A late strike from Courtney Schonell (58') gave the hosts a narrow 3-2 win in the dying minutes. IANS

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