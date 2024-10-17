India women spinner Neetu David inducted in ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai: India’s masterful women spinner Neetu David has been industed in the ICC Hall of Fame along with South African multi-format icon AB de Villiers and England Test great Alastair Cook.

“Following a process conducted among existing Hall of Famers, senior executives, and global cricket media, three names have been added to the long list of cricketing legends that comprise the ICC Hall of Fame: Alastair Cook, Neetu David and AB de Villiers, who join as inductees 113, 114 and 115 respectively,” the ICC said in a statement.

Neetu, who is the current chief selector for Indian women’s team, became the second Indian women after former captain Diana Edulji to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

The 47-year-old was a widely admired figure for India during her career thanks to her skilful left-arm spin, a weapon that saw her become the first Indian woman to take 100 wickets in ODIs. IANS

