ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: New Zealand beat Pakistan, end India’s hope

Dubai: India crashed out of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as New Zealand came up with a brilliant all-round performance to defeat Pakistan in their last league match and finish with six points. India was hoping for Pakistan to beat the White Ferns in the match and those hopes had soared when New Zealand were restricted to only 110 after electing to bat first.

But leg-break bowler Amelia Kerr claimed three wickets to top a superb bowling and fielding effort that helped New Zealand thrash Pakistan by 54 runs and sealed their place in the semifinals, ending India’s hopes here on Monday.

Chasing a modest total of 111, the Pakistan batters went in with an aggressive approach to shore up their Net Run Rate to overtake India and New Zealand on the quotient and seal a place in the semifinals. But the New Zealand bowlers thwarted Pakistan’s efforts as they came back strongly to bowl them out for 56 runs in 11.4 overs, thus sealing their place in the semifinals with six points, finishing behind Australia (8). India finished third in the group with four points.

Both India’s and Pakistan’s hopes depended on a defeat for New Zealand. Pakistan needed to chase down the target in 10.4 overs while India would have qualified if their neighbours had taken more than 10.4 overs. Muneeba Ali (15 from 11) set the tone for Pakistan’s initial approach but things went south for them as Muneeba, Aliya Riaz (0), Sadaf Shamas (2) and Iram Javed (3) all departed early as the required rate began to soar.

Brief scores: New Zealand 110/6 in 20 overs (Suzie Bates 28, Brooke Halliday 22; Nashra Sandhu 3-18) beat Pakistan 56 all out in 11.4 overs (Fatima Sana 21; Amelia Kerr 3-14, Eden Carson 2-7) by 54 runs. (IANS)

Also Read: India to play three ODIs against New Zealand in Ahmedabad after 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

Also Watch: