India women to have preparatory camp in Visakhapatnam

New Delhi: The India women’s cricket team is slated to have a week-long preparatory camp ahead of the ODI World Cup in Visakhapatnam. Sources have told IANS that players are likely to report to Visakhapatnam on August 24, with the camp to begin the day after.

IANS understands that the week-long camp will be there for the whole 15-member World Cup team and reserve players, though the day-to-day schedule is yet to be firmed up. “Those teams members who are in Australia for the ongoing ‘A’ tour may join the camp directly in Visakhapatnam after playing in four-day game,” further said sources.

Recently, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team went through a ten-day preparatory camp at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru to prepare for the Women’s ODI World Cup, starting on September 30.

The camp at CoE focused on strength and conditioning, match simulations, and skill-specific drills. The choice of Visakhapatnam as the venue for the upcoming week-long camp will suit the Indian team, considering the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side is slated to play two World Cup league stage games against South Africa and defending champions Australia on October 9 and 12, respectively. IANS

