US Open: Rohan Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri lose in men’s doubles event

New York: India’s challenge in the men’s doubles event of the US Open ended with the defeat of Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden in the third round, in New York.

The second seeded Bopanna-Ebden pair lost 1-6, 5-7 to the 16th seed Argentine combo of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni in 66 minutes on Sunday. Bopanna and Ebden had won the Australian Open early this year.

India's Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti also exited the US Open with a straight-set loss to top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacia Zeballos in the men's doubles round of 16. The top-seeded Spanish-Argentine pair defeated the Indo-French combine 6-2, 6-2. Bhambri and Olivetti did well to reach the pre-quarterfinals, having got the better of 15th seeds Austin Krajicek and Jean-Julien Roger in the second round.(Agencies)

