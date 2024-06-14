Indian archers aim for team quotas in final Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Antalya, June 14: Indian archers will be eager to excel and grab men’s and women’s team quotas in the four-day final Olympic qualifier beginning in Antalya on Friday.

India have so far booked a men’s individual berth through Dhiraj Bommadevara.

The men’s team will have Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav and veteran Tarundeep Rai, who is aiming for a fourth Olympics, having made his debut in Athens 2004.

All eyes in the women’s section will be on former world No. 1 Deepika Kumari, who had a two-week training session under legendary South Korean coach Kim Hyung-Tak ahead of this event.

Making a comeback after becoming a mother in December 2022, Deepika won a World Cup silver in Shanghai in April this year.

She will be joined by Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat in the women’s team.

The last qualifier will give archers another opportunity to upgrade into team quotas in men’s and women’s events so that six archers can vie for the elusive Olympic medal at Paris Games in less than two months’ time.

The Olympic-bound team consists of three archers.

The women’s event offers a maximum quota for four nations, which would mean the semifinalists among the 39 nations will make the cut.

