Indian archery pioneer Shyam Lal Meena passes away

New Delhi: Indian archery pioneer Shyam Lal Meena, a member of India’s first-ever Olympic archery team at the Seoul Games in 1988, passed away after a prolonged illness at the age of 61.

Shyam Lal Meena, who had been battling liver-related complications in recent years, breathed his last in a hospital after his condition deteriorated. His death marks the end of a significant chapter in Indian archery history, with the former Olympian remembered as one of the sport’s earliest trailblazers in the country.

Born on March 4, 1965, in Kevadia village of Rajasthan’s Banswara district, Meena rose from modest beginnings to represent India on the world stage. Starting with a traditional bamboo bow amid severe financial hardships, he honed his talent through determination before earning support under the Government’s Special Area Games (SAG) Scheme.

Meena played a key role in one of Indian archery’s landmark achievements when he teamed up with Limba Ram and Rajat Haldar to win bronze at the 1987 Asian Archery Championships in Kolkata. The medal is widely regarded as Indian archery’s first major international success and secured qualification for the 1988 Seoul Olympics — the country’s maiden appearance in Olympic archery. IANS

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