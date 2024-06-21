Indian Archery Teams Virtually Secure Paris Olympics Berths Despite World Cup Stage 3 Medal Miss

NEW DELHI: Indian recurve archery outfits produced a sloppy show and failed to win a medal in the World Cup Stage 3 here on Thursday, but they have virtually qualified for the Paris Olympics based on world rankings.

In the Stage 3 competition, Indian women finished fourth while men progressed till the last 16 and now they will have to wait till Monday for the official list based on the rankings to be announced by the World Archery.

As per a new rule, rankings allow berths to the top two countries who have not secured quotas from the Olympic Qualifiers. Antalya had hosted the Final Olympic Qualifier ahead of this meet.

Having already secured men’s and women’s individual quotas through Dhiraj Bommadevara and Bhajan Kaur, India needed to finish well in the team events to maintain their top-two rankings, among the non-qualified nations, to make the cut.

The Indian men’s team is world No. 2, behind South Korea who have already qualified. Agencies

