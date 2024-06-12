Indian Army organizes cricket tourney in Arunachal village

A Correspondent

Itanagar: The Indian Army organized a three-day cricket tournament for the local villagers of Zemithang, the vibrant village in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh from June 7. The initiative was a part of the Army's continuous efforts to foster camaraderie and strengthen the bonds with the local communities, an official communiqué informed here on Tuesday.

The tournament, which saw enthusiastic participation from teams across various villages including teams from Indian Army, ITBP and GREF was held over a span of three days from June 7 to 9.

The event aimed not only to promote sports and physical fitness but also to provide a platform for local talent to showcase their cricketing skills.

The tournament featured a series of exciting matches, with local teams displaying remarkable skill and sportsmanship.

The final match held on the concluding day was a thrilling contest that kept the spectators on the edge of their seats. The winning team from ITBP was awarded the championship trophy.

The tournament was successful in bringing the community together through the spirit of sportsmanship. The Indian Army is committed to the welfare and development of the regions they serve, and such events help in nurturing young talent and fostering mutual respect and understanding.

Also Read: Guwahati Storms Into Semifinal Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

Also Watch: