Guwahati Storms Into Semifinal Of Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament

GUWAHATI: Title contenders Guwahati stormed into the semi finals of the Nuruddin Senior Inter District Cricket Tournament by thrashing Bongaigaon in an emphatic 10 wicket victory in their last group stage enocunter held at Dibrugarh on Sunday.

Kunal Sarma of Guwahati stole the show with his stellar bowling performance as he bagged five wickets in the second innings and finished the game with an impressive figure of 11-67.

Bongaigaon resumed from their overnight score of 12-1 in their second innings but their batting collapsed thereafter as they were bowled out for just 72 runs. Only three batters of the team scored double-digit runs and among them, opener Biswajit Nath was the top scorer with 23 runs.

Bongaigaon's middle and lower order had a dismal day in the field as they only managed to add 21 runs on the scoreboard at the expense of the last 7 wickets.

Kunal Sarma shone with the ball as he bowled 14 overs in the innings, taking a 5-wicket haul while only conceding 35 runs.

Guwahati's Pushparaj Sharma also gave him good support from the other hand as he troubled the opposition batters, grabbing 4 wickets while conceding only 24.

Guwahati required just one run to win the match and they scored the winning runs on the very first ball of the second innings when Pradyun Saikia dispatched the ball to the fence.

With this win, Guwahati bagged the top spot in group C with 10 points from their two outings. In the semi finals, they will lock horns against Tezpur and the match will begin at the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati from June 13.

Tezpur and Silchar, who were both in group A, collected eight points each but Tezpur progressed to the next stage owing to their superior quotient run.

