Indian athletics team to train at three overseas sites for final Olympics preparation

NEW DELHI: The 30-member Indian athletics team for the Olympics will train at three different venues abroad in their last leg of preparations before assembling in Paris on July 28, four days before the start of track and field competitions.

The Olympic Sports Center in Spala, Poland; Antalya in Turkey; and St. Moritz in Switzerland are the three foreign destinations where Indian athletes will train in their last leg of preparations.

“The members of the national athletics team will be training at different venues to prepare for the Olympic Games, but will have to assemble in Paris on July 28,” chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said.

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will be based in Antalya in Turkey.

“He (Chopra) has already reached Turkey and will reach Paris on July 28,” Nair said.

The Indian athletics team grew to 30 members with the addition of long jumper Jeswin Aldrin and 500m runner Ankita Dhyani, based on their rankings in the World Athletics Road to Paris system. Agencies

