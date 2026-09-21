Indian badminton women’s team cruise into quarters

Ichinomiy: India eased past Kazakhstan 3-0 in the women’s badminton team Round of 16 to book their place in the quarterfinals.

After PV Sindhu and Unnati Hooda won the first two matches in straight games, Tanvi Sharma completed the sweep with a win over Diana Namenova.

India will face Japan, who have received a first-round bye, on Tuesday for a place in the semifinals, where a win would secure a medal.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu comfortably beat Kamila Smagulova 21-7, 21-9 in 24 minutes to give India a 1-0 lead. Unnati then joined the party and defeated Alissa Kuleshova 21-7, 21-10 in 22 minutes to double India’s lead. It was World Junior Championships silver medallist Tanvi who completed the sweep with a 21-5, 21-10 win over Diana Namenova in just 19 minutes. IANS

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