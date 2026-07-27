PV Sindhu hails Anahat Singh’s historic World Junior Squash title: ‘This is only the beginning’

New Delhi: Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu congratulated teenage squash star Anahat Singh after she created history by becoming the first Indian to win the World Junior Squash Championships title, saying she had no doubt the triumph would be the first of many big victories in the youngster’s career.

Sharing a heartfelt message on social media, Sindhu said she was proud of Anahat’s achievement and recalled meeting her through Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) in 2022, when the squash prodigy’s maturity left a lasting impression.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this young champion, Anahat Singh, for winning the World Junior Squash Championships!” Sindhu wrote on X.

“One of my favourite memories of Anahat goes back to 2022, when I had the opportunity to speak with her through OGQ. Even at that age, what stood out wasn’t just her extraordinary talent, but also the remarkable maturity, composure, and clarity with which she carried herself. It left a lasting impression on me,” she added.

Expressing confidence that Anahat’s success was only the start, Sindhu said, “I know this is only the beginning. This is the first of many, many big victories to come.” IANS

Also Read: ‘It will popularise squash among youth’: PM Modi hails Anahat Singh’s historic triumph