Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur undergoes successful foot surgery in London

New Delhi: India’s bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur has undergone a successful foot surgery in London. The surgery, which took place in London, was necessitated by a foot injury he sustained during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

In a social media post on ‘Instagram’ Thakur shared his post-surgery photograph and wrote in the caption, “Operated successfully.”

During his debut Test against the West Indies, Thakur sustained a groin injury, and a hamstring issue kept him out of the iconic Lord’s Test against England in 2021. Earlier this year, an ankle injury during the South Africa tour forced him to miss a crucial Ranji Trophy clash against Kerala. IANS

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Shardul Thakur’s blazing ton rescues Mumbai against Tamil Nadu

Also Watch: