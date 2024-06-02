Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 5 in FIDE rankings

NEW DELHI: Indian chess grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi made his Top 5 debut in the live FIDE rankings on Friday after a perfect start at the French Top 16 Club Championship. The 20-year-old Arjun, who hails from Warangal, beat compatriot Pentala Harikrishna and Germany’s Vitaly Kunin in the first two rounds. As a result, he has a live rating of 2767.5 and is just a few points away from World No. 4 Ian Nepomniachtchi. D Gukesh, who won FIDE Candidates and will challenge Ding Liren for the World Championship title, slipped to seventh with a rating of 2763.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand is 11th with 2749 rating while R. Praggnanandhaa jumped one spot to 13th with 2748.9 rating. Magnus Carlsen is at the top with 2827.2 rating points. Agencies

