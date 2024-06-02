England Bowler Brydon Carse Receives Three-Month Suspension for Historical Betting on Cricket Matches

LONDON: England and Durham bowler Brydon Carse will serve a three-month suspension over historical betting on matches following an anti-corruption investigation by the Cricket Regulator.

The South African-born 28-year-old was charged with placing 303 bets on various cricket matches between 2017 and 2019, although he did not bet on matches in which he participated.

Having accepted the charges and cooperated with the cricket authorities, Carse was on Friday given a 16-month ban, 13 of which were suspended for two years. He is banned until Aug. 28.

As long as Carse does not commit any further offences that contravene anti-corruption rules in the next two years he will not face any more sanctions. Agencies

Also Read: Jose Mourinho in Talks with Fenerbahce for Head Coach Position Following AS Roma Exit

Also Watch: