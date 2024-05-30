Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Outshines World Number One Magnus Carlsen

STAVANGER: R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday scored another victory against world number one Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament held in Stavanger.

In earlier encounters, Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games. It is to be noted that Praggnanandhaa is set to fight Nakamura in the fourth round of the tournament.

Praggnanandhaa, who is only eighteen years old, proved himself on Carlsen's home court by winning the open division of the six-player tournament. At the conclusion of the third round of the tournament, the Indian teenager had 5.5 out of 9 points.

Meanwhile, American Grandmaster Fabio Caruana secured second position with three complete points after defeating GM Ding Liren on Wednesday.