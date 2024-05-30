Indian Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa Outshines World Number One Magnus Carlsen

STAVANGER: R Praggnanandhaa on Wednesday scored another victory against world number one Magnus Carlsen at the Norway Chess tournament held in Stavanger.
In earlier encounters, Praggnanandhaa had defeated Carlsen in the rapid/exhibition games. It is to be noted that Praggnanandhaa is set to fight Nakamura in the fourth round of the tournament.
Praggnanandhaa, who is only eighteen years old, proved himself on Carlsen's home court by winning the open division of the six-player tournament. At the conclusion of the third round of the tournament, the Indian teenager had 5.5 out of 9 points.
Meanwhile, American Grandmaster Fabio Caruana secured second position with three complete points after defeating GM Ding Liren on Wednesday.
It is also worth mentioning that Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali also finished the third round at the top of the women's standings after narrowly defeating Anna Muzychuk in the Armageddon.
Earlier during the Grand Chess tour, Praggnanandhaa had scored another victory over the world No. 1 to keep himself afloat even as Wei Yi of China stretched his lead to a massive 2.5 points in the Superbet rapid and blitz chess tournament.
Notably, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa was born on August 10, 2005, and has made quite a stir in the Chess Community for his extraordinary talent.
His journey to fame started at the early age of 10 when he became the youngest person to ever achieve the title of International Master.
His journey did not stop there as he then attained the rank of Grandmaster at the age of 12, becoming the second-youngest Grandmaster. But his greatest accomplishment came on February 22, 2022, when, at the tender age of 16, he won the Airthings Masters Rapid Chess Tournament by defeated Magnus Carlsen.
He became the youngest player in the world to defeat Carlsen. But the chess maestro's record was broken by Gukesh D on 16 October, 2022.
While the teen boy continues to make his country proud in the international arena, his rise to prominence in the chess world is truly remarkable as chess players across the globe still look up to him for inspiration.
