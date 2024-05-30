Assam Girl Chinmoyee Rajkhowa Set To Represent India At BRICS Sports Games 2024

GUWAHATI: In a proud moment for the state, Assam girl Chinmoyee Rajkhowa, a student from the Department of Social Work at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), has been selected to represent India in the Brics Sports Games 2024 which will be held from June 19 to 25.

The selection was done by the All India Traditional Wrestling and Pankration Federation in New Delhi.

In the BRICS Sports Games, Chinmoyee will be competing in the Belt Wrestling, women’s 64 kg category. The event will be held in Kazan, Russia, and is supported by the President and the Government of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Tatarstan. This is stated in a release.

Meanwhile, in a superb display, the Indian Arm Wrestlers contingent won a total of seven medals including one gold and six bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2024 held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Shrimant Jha, who participated in two categories, was the top performer for India as he won the gold medal in the left-hand para category, while he won one bronze medal in the right-hand para category.

Laxman Singh Bhandari (Left & Right hand) secured two bronze medals in the Masters category. Sachin Goyal, who is one of the stars of the Baroda Badshahs franchise in the Pro Panja League and hugely popular on social media, won a bronze medal in the competitive right-hand Senior category, according to a release on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Ibi Lollen from Arunachal Pradesh clinched two bronze medals in the Women's Right and Left-hand categories. Pramod Mukhi stood in fourth place in a fiercely intense bout, said the release.

