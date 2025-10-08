Indian contingent gears up for ISSF World Championship 2025

New Delhi: The world’s top shotgun shooters will gather in Athens, Greece, for the ISSF World Championship Shotgun 2025, held from October 8 to 19 at the Malakasa Shooting Range in the Greek capital. The event features five medal contests — men’s and women’s trap and skeet, plus the mixed team trap — all Olympic disciplines. The competition spans seven days, beginning on October 10, 2025.

A total of 68 federations have entered 406 athletes, competing in 518 events, including six Olympic medallists. India has sent a 12-member team that includes current Asian champions in men’s skeet, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, and women’s trap, Neeru Dhanda, among others.

The squad also features Bhowneesh Mendiratta, the men's trap silver medallist at the recent Shymkent Asian championships, and Aashima Ahlawat, the women's trap bronze medallist. Veterans Zoravar Singh Sandhu (men’s trap) and Mairaj Ahmad Khan (men’s skeet) are also part of the team.

Team India will view the championship as an opportunity to strengthen their emerging presence in shooting sports. The country’s most notable Olympic achievement in this field is the historic gold medal won by Manavjeet Singh Sandhu in the men’s trap at the 2006 Olympics in Athens. (IANS)

Also Read: ‘Exposure can attract youngsters in artistic swimming’: Claudia Tapparelli

Also Watch: