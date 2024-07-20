Indian Cricket is in a Cruise Control mode: Yajurvindra Singh

The T20 World Cup victory and the recent convincing series win against Zimbabwe has put Indian cricket on a cruise control mode. The senior side with their win in the World Cup resonated with how Indian cricket in the shortest format of the game has flourished. The young Indian side under the captaincy of Shubman Gill in Zimbabwe also showcased that they too are now ready to take on the best. India’s dilemma is whom to play and whom to leave out.

The Indian team, although sailing smoothly, is in a transformation phase. The reason being, a new coach in Gautam Gambhir and 3 of their senior cricketers retiring from the T20 Internationals. The trio of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja have regaled us with scintillating performances for two decades and one understands their hesitation in continuing to play all the 3 formats of the game. Family time is an important factor, especially with growing children. Cricket may be their job and their bread and butter, however, losing those precious moments with their kids, one feels, is what has induced them to call it a day.

All 3 of them will be playing the T20 format in the IPL and along with the packed Indian cricket schedule of ODIs and Test matches, one wonders whether they will anyway get sufficient time to be home.

Gambhir seems to be a hard task master and one who is very firm in his beliefs. He has already made a statement that he does not believe in resting players and this could escalate into an issue in the near future.

The majority of the older and younger Indian players have been there under the guidance of Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid, the previous coaches.

Gambhir will naturally bring in his processes, plans and structure. One hopes that he does so in a patient manner as at present Indian cricket is mentally at its glorious best.

The announcement of Rohit Sharma as the ODI and Test Captain one feels is too premature. The thought behind it seems to be that this would bury the captaincy issues both for the Champions Trophy and the World Test Championship if India qualifies. Both these tournaments are being held next year in 2025 and are many moons away.

The T20 is the easiest format to captain in, as there is very little a leader can do, especially, with the field, bowling and bowler restrictions. At present, Indian cricket is in a dilemma between Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav to lead the side with Rishabh Pant also in contention.

The next 2 important T20 tournaments are the World Cup being held in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028. The captain to be chosen should be one who will be lead us to the Olympics and at present Pant and Gill seem to be the best choices. Furthermore, the captain chosen should, once Rohit Sharma’s tenure is over, lead the One day Internationals as well.

Captaining a Test side is an entirely different kettle of fish. In India, one can sail through on rank turners where batters struggle to survive.

Captaincy comes to the fore playing Test cricket once the wicket is well prepared and beautiful to bat on initially and gradually favors the bowler. This is where field placement, nursing bowlers, encouraging fielders and patience plays a big part. This is precisely why Test cricket is revered and makes the distinction between men and boys.

India should be looking for a captain who has the ability to think astutely as well as out of the box.

The World Test Championship needs to be altered and played only between 6 of the top rank Test playing sides. Each one playing at home as well as away, with a 3 match final. A 3 year cycle would be adequate for sides to play one another. The present format requires a radical change and does not do justice to be called a true champion team. Both New Zealand and Australia, winners of the earlier championship cycles, were barely recognizable as World Champions and did not have the aura or grandeur that one associates with winning the ODI World Cup or the T20 one.

The shocking news recently was that the ICC lost 20 million dollars hosting the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies. The idea of expanding cricket to newer International centers is acceptable, however, the ICC needed to evaluate the commercials and conditions thoroughly before embarking into an unknown territory.

Losing good money on a property that should have got them plenty of revenue is not acceptable. This reminds one of the days when India’s Jagmohan Dalmiya took over the ICC President’s post with 30,000/- pounds in the Bank and in 2 year’s time he left it with 3 million. ICC needs an administrator with his qualities to make it into a blue chip sporting organization.

The topic of concern in the cricketing world is the Champions Trophy that is to be held in Pakistan. Sports should be above any politics. One quite understands the uneasy relationship between India and Pakistan. India at present has refused to send a team there to participate. The people of both the countries love each other’s cricketers. Virat Kohli is as big a cricket star there, as any of their own players.

Good security arrangements is all that is required and the goodwill that will transpire for the Indian team to play there would be unthinkable. Sports is a great medium to create harmony and peace and this is a golden opportunity for both the countries to exploit it.

Indian cricket is definitely in cruise control, however, one hopes that it continues to flourish in this manner in future as well.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

