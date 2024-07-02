6 Indians in T20 World Cup’s named ‘Team of the Tournament’ by International Cricket Council (ICC)

New Delhi: After India’s victory in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Rohit Sharma and five others were included in the team of the tournament named by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Rohit Sharma scored 257 runs at a strike rate of 156.7 and smashed three fifties after playing all the matches of the tournament. Rohit embraced India’s new approach in T20Is and showed the way with his brilliant ball striking. The India skipper showed consistency as well while maintaining a brilliant strike-rate.

Afghanistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz forged an impressive opening partnership, scoring 446 runs as a pair, including three century stands. The Afghan opener shone with exceptional knocks against Uganda (76), New Zealand (80), Australia (60) and Bangladesh (43).

West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran made 228 runs in the tournament, scoring at a rate of 146.16. Pooran finished as the sixth-highest run-getter despite his high-risk batting

With two half-centuries and a vital 47 in the semi-final against England, Suryakumar Yadav had a good tournament from the middle order despite playing on some difficult batting wickets. He made his presence felt in both the knockout games, first with a crucial 47 with the team in trouble in the semi-final against England, and then with one of the best catches the tournament has ever witnessed in a crucial moment in the final.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was the Aussies’ x-factor player in the T20 World Cup, standing out with exceptional knocks against Oman and Scotland. In the game against Oman, he also delivered a crunch performance with the ball, taking 3/19. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya made impactful cameos down the order with the bat and made breakthroughs with the ball when the Men in Blue needed him to. His most important contribution came in the final, when he stopped a rampaging Heinrich Klaasen, deceiving him with a slower ball outside off-stump. Axar Patel’s ability to adapt to different roles and make impactful performances proved critical to India’s title-winning charge. In the final, promoted up the order, Axar made a brilliant, counter-attacking 47 that helped Virat Kohli settle in and play the anchor role. Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, two top performers with new ball, are the other two Indian cricketers who are included in the team.

Team of the tournament: Rohit Sharma, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi. 12th man: Anrich Nortje. (ANI)

Also Read: T20 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja follows Kohli, Virat Rohit Sharma in T20I retirement

Also Watch: