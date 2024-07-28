Sports

Indian Fans Rally at India House to Support Athletes at Paris Olympics 2024

Fans gathered outside the India House on day one of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 to cheer for the Indian athletes participating in the multi-sport event on Saturday.
Paris: Fans gathered outside the India House on day one of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 to cheer for the Indian athletes participating in the multi-sport event on Saturday. The Indian fans gathered in huge numbers to back the Indian contingent. The fans were also seen dancing to the tunes of Dhol. India took a bold step forward in its global sporting ambitions with the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics.

This landmark initiative aimed to propel India towards becoming a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics, and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.

India House falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. (ANI)

