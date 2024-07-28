Indian Fans Rally at India House to Support Athletes at Paris Olympics 2024

Paris: Fans gathered outside the India House on day one of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 to cheer for the Indian athletes participating in the multi-sport event on Saturday. The Indian fans gathered in huge numbers to back the Indian contingent. The fans were also seen dancing to the tunes of Dhol. India took a bold step forward in its global sporting ambitions with the first-ever India House at the Paris Olympics.

This landmark initiative aimed to propel India towards becoming a dominant force in global sports, fostering greater success at the Olympics, and charting a course towards hosting the Games in the future.

India House falls under the ambitions of the Reliance Foundation and the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) long-term partnership, which aims to elevate the performances of Indian athletes, support the national sports federations, and build the credentials of India as a global sporting nation, with an aspiration to host the Olympic Games in the future. (ANI)

