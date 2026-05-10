Indian Football League: Chanmari FC secure victory over Dempo SC with late goals

NEW DELHI: Goals in stoppage time of either half by Lalruatsanga and Jota, respectively, ensured a 2-0 win for Chanmari FC against Dempo in an Indian Football League on Saturday.

The result saw Chanmari move to fifth place past Dempo SC with 14 points while the Goan side dropped to sixth with 13 points. The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 82nd minute after Aron Vanlalrinchhana was shown his second yellow card.

Dempo SC looked the livelier side in the opening exchanges, using the width effectively through Seigoumang Doungel and Vieri Colaco, as both made repeated surging runs down the flanks in an attempt to supply Marcus Joseph in the box.

The visitors also pressed aggressively whenever Chanmari FC had possession, forcing the hosts to move the ball quickly in tight areas.

Despite the energetic start from Dempo, neither side managed to establish clear control in the early stages, though both teams showed attacking intent. Agencies

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