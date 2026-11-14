Indian Football League: Shillong Lajong secure 2-1 win over Sreenidi Deccan

Shillong: Substitute Tremiki Lamurong scored the winner to break the deadlock as Shillong Lajong FC produced an impressive performance to prevail 2-1 over Sreenidi Deccan FC in an entertaining clash in Match 11 of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on Friday.

The home side took the lead in the 51st minute through Joedson dos Santos, who converted a set-piece opportunity. Substitute Nicolas Morinigo equalised for Sreenidi Deccan in the 72nd minute, but Shillong Lajong restored their advantage in the 84th minute through a well-taken goal by Lamurong. The victory took Shillong Lajong temporarily to the top of the table with seven points from three matches, while Sreenidi Deccan remained fourth with four points from three games. Joedson dos Santos was named as the Player of the Match. IANS

Also Read: Mahli Beardman achieves best figures for Australia on ODI debut