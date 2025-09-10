Indian Golf Premier League invitational golf begins today

Chandigarh: An exciting mix of young and experienced golfers is all set to usher in a new era of Indian golf as the inaugural IGPL Invitational tees off at the iconic Chandigarh Golf Club on Wednesday. The IGPL unveils a brand-new format that brings together talent from all segments - both men and women pro golfers and top amateurs.

The IGPL Tour will have a series of events with multiple incentives, including handsome purses of Rs 1.5 crore at each event in a season that will last till December and comprise 11 events.

A visibly pleased Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, IGPL and a former pro with a lot of success as a player, said, “Thank you all for being here at the press conference of the first event of the IGPL tour. It's a pleasure to be at my home club, Chandigarh Golf Club, and I am truly grateful for their ongoing support. IGPL is all about being progressive, innovative, and inclusive - featuring both men and women professionals competing together for the same purse, which is a first globally."

He added, “This is not just a golf tour, it's a celebration of the sport, with entertainment, lifestyle, and growth at its core. We are building something bigger than golf - developing academies, driving ranges, and fostering grassroots programs. Thank you again for being here, and we look forward to seeing you throughout the tour."

Leading the star parade will be India’s most successful winner on the Asian circuit, Gaganjeet Bhullar, who has 11 wins in the events across the region, besides other wins in and out of India. Bhullar said, "I would like to thank everyone present here for supporting the IGPL. We have been discussing this idea for a long time and brainstorming on what kind of format will bring a buzz to Indian golf. I want to thank the IGPL team who have worked so hard over the last 4-5 months to bring everything together.

“The moment you enter a golf club, you feel as if you are a part of the European Tour or the PGA Tour. Chandigarh Golf Club is my home club. I have played here for many years. I am super excited since I found out that the first event will take place here. Also, I would like to congratulate the staff as the golf course is tremendous despite it being raining heavily for the past 2-3 days." Bhullar also announced that his foundation has donated 1,00,000 USD to the Khalsa Aid Foundation to help the flood victims in the region of Punjab. (IANS)

