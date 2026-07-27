Indian golfer Diksha Dagar nears top 10 at Women's Scottish Open

NEW DELHI: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar played a superb third round of 2-under 70 that carried her to one-over total Tied-11th at the Women’s Scottish Open on another day with difficult conditions with rainfall and gusting winds, as well as sunshine.

The two-time LET winner, Diksha, who is backed by Hero, missed a birdie on the 18th but still managed to sub par card.

India’s other two golfers this week Avani Prashanth and Pranavi Urs had earlier missed the cut in tough conditions.

Korea’s Jenny Shin sits atop the leaderboard at 12-under-par with just one round remaining at Dundonald Links. The Korean star, who has been in front since the 18-hole mark, held a five-shot lead overnight and produced a round of 71 (-1) on day three. Agencies

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