Janswaraj Seminar in Guwahati Focuses on Sports Injuries, Nutrition and Anti-Doping

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: To empower athletes and promote a culture of holistic well-being in sports, Janswaraj organised an awareness camp cum seminar on sports injury, sports nutrition, sports medicine and anti doping on Sunday. The event, held at Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, in the city witnessed a turnout of over 500 athletes, physical instructors, sports personal, their guardians and coaches.

The seminar brought together prominent experts and figures from the world of sports to focus on crucial aspects that can either propel athletes towards greatness or hinder their progress. Sports medicine expert Dr. Dipankar Bhattacharya, Pain Medicine Specialist and Anaesthesiologist Dr. Surabhi Kalita Khanikar and Sports Nutrition expert Dr Jasmine Islam, a professor at Assam Down Town University, graced the event as resource persons.

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