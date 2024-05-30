Indian Grand Prix 2024-25 postponed due to ‘operational considerations’.

Noida: The global governing body of motorcycle racing, FIM announced the postponement of the Indian Grand Prix 2024 to 2025 due to ‘operational considerations’.

The event was earlier scheduled at Buddh International Circuit as the 16th race in the 2024 calendar, after the San Marino GP.

“The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports announce that the Indian Grand Prix will not take place in 2024, with MotoGP postponing its return to the country to early 2025 due to operational considerations,” read the MotoGP statement. IANS

