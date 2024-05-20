Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris finished second

Imola: Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as McLaren's Lando Norris finished second, less than a second behind the leader, and ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc here on Sunday. It was the 59th career win for the three-time Formula 1 world champion who kept Norris at bay despite struggling with his car. Verstappen took his third consecutive win in Imola to take his season's tally to five in seven races. McLaren's Oscar Piastri finished fourth to make it a solid performance for the team.

Carlos Sainz strengthened Ferrari's lead in the points table with a fifth-place finish, ahead of a lone Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton in sixth and teammate George Russell in seventh, who gained an additional point for the best lap after making an unexpected late pit stop for medium tyres. IANS

