Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi clinches WR Chess Masters title in London

New Delhi: Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi relied on his strong analytical skills and quick decision-making to beat Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France to clinch the WR Chess Masters 2024 title in London. The final of the 16-player strong knockout tournament was decided via Armageddon after both the classical games ended in draws. The competition followed a bidding Armageddon format in which the player bids how much time they are willing to give up from 10 minutes to play black. Arjun bid six minutes 58 seconds as against 7:48 of Vachier-Lagrave and hence needed just a draw with black to win. IANS

Also Read: Norway Chess: Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa loses to world No 1 Magnus Carlsen

Also Watch: